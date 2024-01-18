35th Fighter, Fighter Generation Squadron hone agility capabilities

An F-16 Fighting Falcon takes off at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan.19, 2024. The 35th Fighter Squadron participated in an out-and-back, working with the 18th Wing at Kadena Air Base to hone agile combat employment principles. The ACE out-and-back was designed to test the 35th Fighter Squadron and Fighter Generation Squadron airmen on ther ability to retrieve, refuel and launch aircraft in an unfamiliar location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks)

