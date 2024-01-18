Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    35th Fighter, Fighter Generation Squadron hone agility capabilities [Image 6 of 7]

    35th Fighter, Fighter Generation Squadron hone agility capabilities

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.19.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An F-16 Fighting Falcon takes off at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan.19, 2024. The 35th Fighter Squadron participated in an out-and-back, working with the 18th Wing at Kadena Air Base to hone agile combat employment principles. The ACE out-and-back was designed to test the 35th Fighter Squadron and Fighter Generation Squadron airmen on ther ability to retrieve, refuel and launch aircraft in an unfamiliar location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2024
    Date Posted: 01.25.2024 03:50
    Photo ID: 8209397
    VIRIN: 240119-F-YG789-1046
    Resolution: 4610x2593
    Size: 4.51 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    Kadena
    ACE
    8th FW
    35th FS
    80th FS
    Agile Combat Employment

