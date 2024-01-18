Andi Rodriguez, Leadership San Antonio member, sits inside an F-16 Fighting Falcon on the 433rd Airlift Wing flightline, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Jan. 18, 2024. The F-16 Fighting Falcon can fly over 1,500 miles per hour and reach altitudes 50,000 feet above sea-level. The 502nd Air Base Wing hosted Leadership San Antonio to strengthen relations between its members and senior military leaders on JBSA while providing an interactive experience an in-depth understanding of the JBSA mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gabriel Jones)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2024 15:36
|Photo ID:
|8208729
|VIRIN:
|240118-F-QK189-2629
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.27 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Leadership San Antonio visits jBSA-Lackland [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Gabriel Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT