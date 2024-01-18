Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Leadership San Antonio visits jBSA-Lackland [Image 7 of 8]

    Leadership San Antonio visits jBSA-Lackland

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gabriel Jones 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Andi Rodriguez, Leadership San Antonio member, sits inside an F-16 Fighting Falcon on the 433rd Airlift Wing flightline, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Jan. 18, 2024. The F-16 Fighting Falcon can fly over 1,500 miles per hour and reach altitudes 50,000 feet above sea-level. The 502nd Air Base Wing hosted Leadership San Antonio to strengthen relations between its members and senior military leaders on JBSA while providing an interactive experience an in-depth understanding of the JBSA mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gabriel Jones)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2024
    Date Posted: 01.24.2024 15:36
    Photo ID: 8208729
    VIRIN: 240118-F-QK189-2629
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.27 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leadership San Antonio visits jBSA-Lackland [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Gabriel Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Leadership San Antonio visits jBSA-Lackland
    Leadership San Antonio visits jBSA-Lackland
    Leadership San Antonio visits jBSA-Lackland
    Leadership San Antonio visits jBSA-Lackland
    Leadership San Antonio visits jBSA-Lackland
    Leadership San Antonio visits jBSA-Lackland
    Leadership San Antonio visits jBSA-Lackland
    Leadership San Antonio visits jBSA-Lackland

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Leadership
    San Antonio
    Military working dog
    Air Education Training Command
    Joint Base San Antonio

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT