Andi Rodriguez, Leadership San Antonio member, sits inside an F-16 Fighting Falcon on the 433rd Airlift Wing flightline, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Jan. 18, 2024. The F-16 Fighting Falcon can fly over 1,500 miles per hour and reach altitudes 50,000 feet above sea-level. The 502nd Air Base Wing hosted Leadership San Antonio to strengthen relations between its members and senior military leaders on JBSA while providing an interactive experience an in-depth understanding of the JBSA mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gabriel Jones)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2024 Date Posted: 01.24.2024 15:36 Photo ID: 8208729 VIRIN: 240118-F-QK189-2629 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 4.27 MB Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Leadership San Antonio visits jBSA-Lackland [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Gabriel Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.