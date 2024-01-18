Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leadership San Antonio visits jBSA-Lackland [Image 5 of 8]

    Leadership San Antonio visits jBSA-Lackland

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gabriel Jones 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Matthew Legendre, 68th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, speaks with Leadership San Antonio members inside a C-5M Super Galaxy aircraft during a tour on the 433rd Airlift Wing flightline, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Jan. 18, 2024. Members of 433rd AW taught Leadership San Antonio guest about the capabilities of the C-5M aircraft. Senior military leaders on JBSA provided San Antonio community leaders with an interactive military experience to give them a better understanding of the JBSA mission. U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gabriel Jones)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leadership San Antonio visits jBSA-Lackland [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Gabriel Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

