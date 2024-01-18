Members of Leadership San Antonio watch Lizzi, 802nd Security Forces Squadron military working dog, take down their fellow member, Phillip Hernandez, in the bite suit on Chapman Training Annex, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Jan. 18, 2024. Senior JBSA leaders hosted members of Leadership San Antonio, on an interactive tour of JBSA-Lackland to give them a better understanding of the JBSA mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gabriel Jones)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2024 Date Posted: 01.24.2024 15:38 Photo ID: 8208728 VIRIN: 240118-F-QK189-2476 Resolution: 5950x3959 Size: 5.11 MB Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Leadership San Antonio visits jBSA-Lackland [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Gabriel Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.