    Leadership San Antonio visits jBSA-Lackland [Image 6 of 8]

    Leadership San Antonio visits jBSA-Lackland

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gabriel Jones 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Members of Leadership San Antonio watch Lizzi, 802nd Security Forces Squadron military working dog, take down their fellow member, Phillip Hernandez, in the bite suit on Chapman Training Annex, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Jan. 18, 2024. Senior JBSA leaders hosted members of Leadership San Antonio, on an interactive tour of JBSA-Lackland to give them a better understanding of the JBSA mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gabriel Jones)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2024
    Date Posted: 01.24.2024 15:38
    Photo ID: 8208728
    VIRIN: 240118-F-QK189-2476
    Resolution: 5950x3959
    Size: 5.11 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
    This work, Leadership San Antonio visits jBSA-Lackland [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Gabriel Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Leadership
    San Antonio
    Military working dog
    Air Education Training Command
    Joint Base San Antonio

