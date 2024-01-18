Leadership San Antonio visits jBSA-Lackland

Malcolm McGee, Leadership San Antonio member, handles a battering ram during a weapons exposition on Chapman Training Annex Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Jan. 18, 2024. Senior military leaders on JBSA provided San Antonio community leaders with an interactive military experience to give them a better understanding of the JBSA mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gabriel Jones)

