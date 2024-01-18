Leadership San Antonio members take turns posing for photos inside F-16 Fighting Falcon cockpit on the 433rd Airlift Wing flightline, JBSA-Lackland, Texas, Jan. 18, 2024. Senior military leaders on JBSA provided San Antonio community leaders with an interactive military experience to give them a better understanding of the JBSA mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gabriel Jones)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2024 15:39
|Photo ID:
|8208726
|VIRIN:
|240118-F-QK189-1621
|Resolution:
|7173x4782
|Size:
|5.26 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Leadership San Antonio visits jBSA-Lackland [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Gabriel Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
