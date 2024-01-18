Leadership San Antonio visits jBSA-Lackland

U.S. Army Col. Bryan Logan, Joint Base San Antonio and 502nd Air Base Wing vice commander, speaks with Chris Carmona, Leadership San Antonio member, before the Air Force basic military training graduation ceremony at the parade field, JBSA-Lackland San Antonio, Texas, Jan. 18, 2024. Senior military leaders on JBSA provided San Antonio community leaders with an interactive military experience to give them a better understanding of the JBSA mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gabriel Jones)

