Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Leadership San Antonio visits jBSA-Lackland [Image 1 of 8]

    Leadership San Antonio visits jBSA-Lackland

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gabriel Jones 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Faith Powers, 502nd Air Base Wing public affairs officer, gives Errol Sykes, Leadership San Antonio member, the Joint Base San Antonio base tour itinerary before boarding the bus San Antonio, Texas, Jan. 18, 2024. The tour included viewing Air Force basic military training graduation, a military working dog demonstration, a weapons exposition, and aircraft exploration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gabriel Jones)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2024
    Date Posted: 01.24.2024 15:40
    Photo ID: 8208723
    VIRIN: 240118-F-QK189-1137
    Resolution: 7384x4923
    Size: 8.37 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leadership San Antonio visits jBSA-Lackland [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Gabriel Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Leadership San Antonio visits jBSA-Lackland
    Leadership San Antonio visits jBSA-Lackland
    Leadership San Antonio visits jBSA-Lackland
    Leadership San Antonio visits jBSA-Lackland
    Leadership San Antonio visits jBSA-Lackland
    Leadership San Antonio visits jBSA-Lackland
    Leadership San Antonio visits jBSA-Lackland
    Leadership San Antonio visits jBSA-Lackland

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Leadership
    San Antonio
    Military working dog
    Air Education Training Command
    Joint Base San Antonio

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT