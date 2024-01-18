U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Faith Powers, 502nd Air Base Wing public affairs officer, gives Errol Sykes, Leadership San Antonio member, the Joint Base San Antonio base tour itinerary before boarding the bus San Antonio, Texas, Jan. 18, 2024. The tour included viewing Air Force basic military training graduation, a military working dog demonstration, a weapons exposition, and aircraft exploration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gabriel Jones)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2024 15:40
|Photo ID:
|8208723
|VIRIN:
|240118-F-QK189-1137
|Resolution:
|7384x4923
|Size:
|8.37 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Leadership San Antonio visits jBSA-Lackland [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Gabriel Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT