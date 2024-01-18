U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nikolas Martinez, 100 Security Forces Squadron defender, clears an M4 assault rifle at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Jan. 9, 2024. The defenders who work at the 100th SFS Armory supervise, issue, and ensure weapons and other equipment is stored, serviced and maintained properly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Aidan Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2024 06:39
|Photo ID:
|8208157
|VIRIN:
|240109-F-IH537-1326
|Resolution:
|4412x3151
|Size:
|7.28 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 100th SFS armory: security starts here [Image 11 of 11], by Amn Aidan Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
