100th SFS armory: security starts here

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nikolas Martinez, 100 Security Forces Squadron defender, clears an M4 assault rifle at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Jan. 9, 2024. The defenders who work at the 100th SFS Armory supervise, issue, and ensure weapons and other equipment is stored, serviced and maintained properly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Aidan Martinez)

