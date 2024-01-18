Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    100th SFS armory: security starts here [Image 8 of 11]

    100th SFS armory: security starts here

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.09.2024

    Photo by Airman Aidan Martinez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Milton Rodriguez Jr.,100th Security Forces Squadron defender, receives an M4 assault rifle from the armory at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Jan. 9, 2024. The 100th SFS is responsible for base security and maintaining the safety of personnel, equipment and resources. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Aidan Martinez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2024
    Date Posted: 01.24.2024 06:39
    Photo ID: 8208155
    VIRIN: 240109-F-IH537-1267
    Resolution: 3043x4260
    Size: 8.32 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th SFS armory: security starts here [Image 11 of 11], by Amn Aidan Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    100th SFS armory: security starts here
    100th SFS armory: security starts here
    100th SFS armory: security starts here
    100th SFS armory: security starts here
    100th SFS armory: security starts here
    100th SFS armory: security starts here
    100th SFS armory: security starts here
    100th SFS armory: security starts here
    100th SFS armory: security starts here
    100th SFS armory: security starts here
    100th SFS armory: security starts here

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    airmen
    excellence
    readiness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT