100th SFS armory: security starts here

A U.S. Air Force 100th Security Forces Squadron defender clears an M18 handgun inside of a clearing barrel at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Jan. 9, 2024. The 100th SFS Airmen must conduct proper weapon clearing procedures to ensure firearms can be stored and handled safely. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Aidan Martinez)

