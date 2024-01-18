100th SFS armory: security starts here

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman David Parmiter, left, 100th Security Forces Squadron armorer, issues Airman 1st Class Delia Valerino, right, 100th SFS defender, a handheld radio at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Jan. 9, 2024. Defenders are issued the necessary equipment such as communication devices, ammunition, and firearms at the start of their shifts to provide security to the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Aidan Martinez)

