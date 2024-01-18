100th SFS armory: security starts here

A U.S. Air Force 100th Security Forces Squadron defender is issued magazines for their weapon at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Jan. 9, 2024. The 100th SFS armory is tasked with keeping an account of all issued weapons, ammunition and communication devices for defenders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Aidan Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2024 06:39
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
