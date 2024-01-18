100th SFS armory: security starts here

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Milton Rodriguez Jr., 100th Security Forces Squadron defender, receives an M4 assault rifle magazine at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Jan. 9, 2024. Defenders start their shifts by going to the armory to receive weapons, magazines and a baton to defend their post. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Aidan Martinez)

