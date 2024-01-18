U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Milton Rodriguez Jr.,100th Security Forces Squadron defender, receives an M4 assault rifle from the armory at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Jan. 9, 2024. The 100th SFS is responsible for base security and maintaining the safety of personnel, equipment and resources. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Aidan Martinez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.09.2024 Date Posted: 01.24.2024 06:39 Photo ID: 8208154 VIRIN: 240109-F-IH537-1266 Resolution: 4316x2872 Size: 6.48 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 100th SFS armory: security starts here [Image 11 of 11], by Amn Aidan Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.