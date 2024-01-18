51 FW sustains MCA through SMT training

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Rafe Russell, 51st Communications Squadron radio frequency technician, left, is assisted by Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal, 51st Fighter Wing public affairs apprentice, in removing Mission Oriented Protective Posture Gear while practicing decontamination procedures during Shelter Management Training at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 17, 2024. The decontamination process is designed to minimize the risk of contaminant exposure. It ensures that contaminants do not spread beyond the initial exposure area and maintains a safe environment for all personnel on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)

Date Taken: 01.17.2024
Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR