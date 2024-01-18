51 FW sustains MCA through SMT training

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kylah Deroche, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management apprentice, shows Airmen how to replace a filter insert on a joint chemical agent detector during Shelter Management Training at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 17, 2024. Emergency management personnel are trained and equipped to respond to chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats, and conduct training for base personnel to create multi-capable Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)

Date Taken: 01.17.2024 Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR