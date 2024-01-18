Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    51 FW sustains MCA through SMT training [Image 4 of 8]

    51 FW sustains MCA through SMT training

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    01.17.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kylah Deroche, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management apprentice, trains Airmen on how to use a joint chemical agent detector during Shelter Management Training at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 17, 2024. Airmen undergo SMT to be able to carry out the responsibility of managing a collective protective shelter in the event of a simulated or real-world threat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2024
    Date Posted: 01.21.2024 23:59
    Photo ID: 8204994
    VIRIN: 240117-F-QO603-1060
    Resolution: 5514x3669
    Size: 14.34 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 51 FW sustains MCA through SMT training [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Thomas Sjoberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Osan Air Base
    Emergency Management
    CBRN
    USAF Civil Engineers
    51st Fighter Wing
    51st Civil Engineer Squadron

