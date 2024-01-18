U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kylah Deroche, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management apprentice, trains Airmen on how to use a joint chemical agent detector during Shelter Management Training at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 17, 2024. Airmen undergo SMT to be able to carry out the responsibility of managing a collective protective shelter in the event of a simulated or real-world threat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2024 23:59
|Photo ID:
|8204994
|VIRIN:
|240117-F-QO603-1060
|Resolution:
|5514x3669
|Size:
|14.34 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 51 FW sustains MCA through SMT training [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Thomas Sjoberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
