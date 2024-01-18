51 FW sustains MCA through SMT training

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kylah Deroche, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management apprentice, trains Airmen on how to use a joint chemical agent detector during Shelter Management Training at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 17, 2024. Airmen undergo SMT to be able to carry out the responsibility of managing a collective protective shelter in the event of a simulated or real-world threat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)

Date Taken: 01.17.2024
Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
by SSgt Thomas Sjoberg