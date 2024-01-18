51 FW sustains MCA through SMT training

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kylah Deroche, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management apprentice, briefs Airmen on the steps for decontamination during Shelter Management Training at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 17, 2024. Airmen participating in SMT are responsible for ensuring the safety of base facilities. Their duties include acting as a shelter manager or assistant, where they oversee and maintain the integrity and security of shelters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)

Date Taken: 01.17.2024 Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR