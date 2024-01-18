51 FW sustains MCA through SMT training

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Rafe Russell, 51st Communications Squadron radio frequency technician, left, and Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal, 51st Fighter Wing public affairs apprentice, simulate decontamination procedures during Shelter Management Training at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 17, 2024. Training on responsibilities like managing protective facilities creates multi-capable Airmen and enhances the 51st FW’s ability to carry out the “Fight Tonight” mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)

