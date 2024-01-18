U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal, 51st Fighter Wing public affairs apprentice, practices decontamination procedures during Shelter Management Training at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 17, 2024. Decontamination procedures are carried out to ensure the safety of Airmen. These procedures are essential to prevent harmful contaminants from being introduced into collective protective shelters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.17.2024 Date Posted: 01.22.2024 00:00 Photo ID: 8204998 VIRIN: 240117-F-QO603-1152 Resolution: 3882x3106 Size: 6.32 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 51 FW sustains MCA through SMT training [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Thomas Sjoberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.