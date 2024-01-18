Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    51 FW sustains MCA through SMT training

    51 FW sustains MCA through SMT training

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    01.17.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal, 51st Fighter Wing public affairs apprentice, practices decontamination procedures during Shelter Management Training at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 17, 2024. Decontamination procedures are carried out to ensure the safety of Airmen. These procedures are essential to prevent harmful contaminants from being introduced into collective protective shelters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)

