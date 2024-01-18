U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Raymond Khoo, 51st Munitions Squadron munitions technician, examines a Joint Chemical Agent Detector during Shelter Management Training at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 17, 2024. Training to operate a JCAD is a requirement for shelter managers and assistants and is used to ensure that Airmen are safe by alerting operators of the presence of nerve and blister vapors, as well as one blood chemical agent and one toxic industrial chemical vapor. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.17.2024 Date Posted: 01.21.2024 23:59 Photo ID: 8204993 VIRIN: 240117-F-QO603-1046 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 14.87 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 51 FW sustains MCA through SMT training [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Thomas Sjoberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.