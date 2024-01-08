U.S. Air Force maintainers from 86th Maintenance Squadron inspect the engines of a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 9, 2024. The inspection consisted of bringing the aircraft into the hangar to get a more in depth look for anything that needed fixing or replacement that could not be seen out on the flightline. The aircraft gets sectioned into 10 zones for the avionics, crew chief and engine crews to be able to inspect their areas of expertise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Bertain)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.09.2024 Date Posted: 01.17.2024 07:37 Photo ID: 8199847 VIRIN: 240109-F-GR961-1117 Resolution: 4286x3429 Size: 1011.98 KB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Preventing Failure: 86 MXS performs aircraft checks [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Andrew Bertain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.