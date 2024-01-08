Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Preventing Failure: 86 MXS performs aircraft checks [Image 6 of 6]

    Preventing Failure: 86 MXS performs aircraft checks

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    01.09.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Bertain 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force maintainers from 86th Maintenance Squadron inspect the engines of a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 9, 2024. The inspection consisted of bringing the aircraft into the hangar to get a more in depth look for anything that needed fixing or replacement that could not be seen out on the flightline. The aircraft gets sectioned into 10 zones for the avionics, crew chief and engine crews to be able to inspect their areas of expertise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Bertain)

    Preventing Failure: 86 MXS performs aircraft checks

    Maintenance
    C-130
    Readiness
    operation support
    86th MXS

