Preventing Failure: 86 MXS performs aircraft checks

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dawayne Harris, 86th Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion journeyman, inspects an engine on a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 9, 2024. During the letter check inspection, Harris and the 86th MXS engine section ran every engine through a checklist, taking note if anything was leaking, broken or worn down, and fixed it after the inspection. These routine inspections bring in every aircraft every 270 days to prevent failures while in operation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Bertain)

Date Taken: 01.09.2024 Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE