    Preventing Failure: 86 MXS performs aircraft checks [Image 1 of 6]

    Preventing Failure: 86 MXS performs aircraft checks

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    01.09.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Bertain 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force maintainers from 86th Maintenance Squadron inspect the engines of a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 9, 2024. The inspection consisted of bringing the aircraft into the hangar to get a more in depth look for anything that needed fixing or replacement than you could see out on the flightline. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Bertain)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2024
    Date Posted: 01.17.2024 07:37
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Preventing Failure: 86 MXS performs aircraft checks

    Maintenance
    C-130
    Readiness
    operation support
    86th MXS

