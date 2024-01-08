U.S. Air Force maintainers from 86th Maintenance Squadron inspect the engines of a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 9, 2024. The inspection consisted of bringing the aircraft into the hangar to get a more in depth look for anything that needed fixing or replacement than you could see out on the flightline. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Bertain)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2024 07:37
|Photo ID:
|8199842
|VIRIN:
|240109-F-GR961-1007
|Resolution:
|5911x3933
|Size:
|1006.84 KB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
Preventing Failure: 86 MXS performs aircraft checks
