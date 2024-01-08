Preventing Failure: 86 MXS performs aircraft checks

A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft is inspected by 86th Maintenance Squadron maintainers at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 9, 2024. During the letter check inspection, the aircraft was lifted onto jacks so the maintainers were able to thoroughly check every zone of the frame in hopes of preventing any future mechanical errors while on the flightline. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Bertain)

