Preventing Failure: 86 MXS performs aircraft checks

Photo By Senior Airman Andrew Bertain | U.S. Air Force maintainers from 86th Maintenance Squadron inspect the engines of a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 9, 2024. The inspection consisted of bringing the aircraft into the hangar to get a more in depth look for anything that needed fixing or replacement that could not be seen out on the flightline. The aircraft gets sectioned into 10 zones for the avionics, crew chief and engine crews to be able to inspect their areas of expertise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Bertain)

U.S. Air Force maintainers from the 86th Maintenance Squadron performed scheduled inspections of the 37th Airlift Squadron’s fleet of C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 9, 2024.

The inspections, or letter checks, take an aircraft off of the flightline every 270 days so a more thorough inspection can happen. These inspections include preventative maintenance and test the overall operability and health of the aircraft, rather than waiting for something to break.

“Multiple different sections in the 86th MXS, as well as the aircraft’s dedicated crew chief, separate the aircraft into 10 zones, and it gives everyone some downtime to address any delayed discrepancies and fix what can’t be fixed while out on the flightline everyday,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Caleb Mainord, 86th MXS propulsions non-commissioned officer in charge.

When an aircraft comes due for a letter check, it gets brought into a maintenance hangar and the entire plane is lifted on jacks to give maintainers the ability to access every part of the aircraft.

During this letter check, the 86th MXS engine shop will have the chance to inspect all four engines of the C-130J and find anything that has been worn out, needs repair or to be replaced.

“We go through, section by section, each engine and write up anything that could be leaking or broken,” said U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dawayne Harris, 86th MXS aerospace propulsion journeyman. “Once we are finished with the checklist, we go back in and start actually fixing things. It’s really all about preventing problems and supporting the mission.”

As the Global Gateway, one of Ramstein's biggest mission assets are the C-130Js. The 86th MXS maintainers emphasized the importance these inspections have in keeping the fleet healthy and rotating letter check inspections on rotation to ensure mission readiness year round.