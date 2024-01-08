Preventing Failure: 86 MXS performs aircraft checks

A U.S. Air Force maintainer from 86th Maintenance Squadron inspects the tail of a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 9, 2024. The inspection consisted of bringing the aircraft into the hangar to get a more in depth look for anything that needed fixing or replacement than what maintainers can see out on the flightline and is a vital step in keeping the aircraft fleet healthy and operating. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Bertain)

