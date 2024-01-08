Preventing Failure: 86 MXS performs aircraft checks

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jose Sandoval and Senior Airman Samuel Alcala-Perez, 86th Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion apprentice and journeyman respectively, inspect the engines of a C-130J, Super Hercules aircraft, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 9, 2024. During the letter check inspection, Sandoval and Alcala-Perez ran every engine through a checklist, taking note if anything was leaking, broken or worn down, so they could fix it after the inspection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Bertain)

