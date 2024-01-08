U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jose Sandoval and Senior Airman Samuel Alcala-Perez, 86th Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion apprentice and journeyman respectively, inspect the engines of a C-130J, Super Hercules aircraft, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 9, 2024. During the letter check inspection, Sandoval and Alcala-Perez ran every engine through a checklist, taking note if anything was leaking, broken or worn down, so they could fix it after the inspection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Bertain)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2024 07:37
|Photo ID:
|8199843
|VIRIN:
|240109-F-GR961-1039
|Resolution:
|5978x3977
|Size:
|916.62 KB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Preventing Failure: 86 MXS performs aircraft checks [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Andrew Bertain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Preventing Failure: 86 MXS performs aircraft checks
