German Woodcarver engraved into SOF hearts and history

Photos of close friends and customers of Sebastian Demmel, a German woodworker, adorn a wall at his workshop Dec. 1, 2023, in Bad Tölz, Germany. The “Snow Bros”, as they are affectionately called, are a group of U.S. Special Forces veterans who have visited Demmel every year for over two decades. Demmel has spent over 50 years creating sculptures for special operations soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alejandro Lucero)

