German Woodcarver engraved into SOF hearts and history

Sebastian Demmel, a German woodworker, chips away pieces of wood on a Trojan horse sculpture at his workshop in Bad Tölz, Germany, Dec. 1, 2023. Demmel has been creating sculptures and plaques for U.S special operations soldiers for over 50 years. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alejandro Lucero)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.0741
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2024 06:00
|Photo ID:
|8199767
|VIRIN:
|231201-Z-JU983-1369
|Resolution:
|6079x4053
|Size:
|33.19 MB
|Location:
|STUTTGART, BW, DE
|Hometown:
|BAD TOLZ, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
