Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    German Woodcarver engraved into SOF hearts and history [Image 1 of 6]

    German Woodcarver engraved into SOF hearts and history

    STUTTGART, BW, GERMANY

    01.17.0741

    Photo by Sgt. Alejandro Lucero 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    Sebastian Demmel, a German woodworker, chips away pieces of wood on a Trojan horse sculpture at his workshop in Bad Tölz, Germany, Dec. 1, 2023. Demmel has been creating sculptures and plaques for U.S special operations soldiers for over 50 years. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alejandro Lucero)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.0741
    Date Posted: 01.17.2024 06:00
    Photo ID: 8199767
    VIRIN: 231201-Z-JU983-1369
    Resolution: 6079x4053
    Size: 33.19 MB
    Location: STUTTGART, BW, DE
    Hometown: BAD TOLZ, BY, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, German Woodcarver engraved into SOF hearts and history [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Alejandro Lucero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    German Woodcarver engraved into SOF hearts and history
    German Woodcarver engraved into SOF hearts and history
    German Woodcarver engraved into SOF hearts and history
    German Woodcarver engraved into SOF hearts and history
    German Woodcarver engraved into SOF hearts and history
    German Woodcarver engraved into SOF hearts and history

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Special Operations

    US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM)

    TAGS

    Green Berets
    SOCEUR
    USASOC
    10th Special Forces Group (Airborne)
    10th Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT