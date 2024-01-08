Sebastian Demmel, a German woodworker, chips away pieces of wood on a Trojan horse sculpture at his workshop in Bad Tölz, Germany, Dec. 1, 2023. Demmel has been creating sculptures and plaques for U.S special operations soldiers for over 50 years. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alejandro Lucero)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.17.0741 Date Posted: 01.17.2024 06:00 Photo ID: 8199767 VIRIN: 231201-Z-JU983-1369 Resolution: 6079x4053 Size: 33.19 MB Location: STUTTGART, BW, DE Hometown: BAD TOLZ, BY, DE Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, German Woodcarver engraved into SOF hearts and history [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Alejandro Lucero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.