Sebastian Demmel, a German woodworker, holds his shadow box containing a Green Beret and certificate at his workshop in Bad Tölz, Germany, Dec. 1, 2023. Demmel received this gift deeming him an Honorary Original from the 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) at Fort Carson, Colorado, during their 70th Anniversary Ball in 2022. He also received the title of Honorary Green Beret from the United States Special Operations Command in 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alejandro Lucero)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.01.2023 Date Posted: 01.17.2024 06:00 Photo ID: 8199771 VIRIN: 231201-Z-JU983-1419 Resolution: 5722x4292 Size: 30.9 MB Location: STUTTGART, BW, DE Hometown: BAD TOLZ, BY, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, German Woodcarver engraved into SOF hearts and history [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Alejandro Lucero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.