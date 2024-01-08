Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    German Woodcarver engraved into SOF hearts and history [Image 6 of 6]

    STUTTGART, BW, GERMANY

    12.01.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Alejandro Lucero 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    Sebastian Demmel, a German woodworker, works on a Trojan horse carving for a customer at his workshop in Bad Tölz, Germany, Dec. 1, 2023. Demmel has earned the titles of Honorary Green Beret from the United States Special Operations Command, and Honorary Original from 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), as an appreciation for over 50 years of service to the Special Operations community. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alejandro Lucero)

    Date Posted: 01.17.2024 06:01
