German Woodcarver engraved into SOF hearts and history

Sebastian Demmel, a German woodworker, adds details to the foot of a Trojan horse sculpture at his workshop in Bad Tölz, Germany, Dec. 1, 2023. These horses are sometimes given out as presents amongst U.S. Special Forces units to celebrate momentous occasions. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alejandro Lucero)

