    German Woodcarver engraved into SOF hearts and history

    STUTTGART, BW, GERMANY

    12.18.2023

    Story by Sgt. Alejandro Lucero 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    Sebastian Demmel has spent 50 years cultivating a bond with U.S. Special Forces Soldiers, and that could explain why he was bestowed two distinguished awards; the title of Honorary Green Beret from U.S. Special Operations Command, presented in 2020, and being embraced as an Honorary Original during the 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) 70th Anniversary Ball in 2022.

