    German Woodcarver engraved into SOF hearts and history [Image 4 of 6]

    German Woodcarver engraved into SOF hearts and history

    STUTTGART, BW, GERMANY

    12.07.1090

    Photo by Sgt. Alejandro Lucero 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    Sebastian Demmel, a German woodworker, chisels strips of wood off a Trojan horse sculpture at his workshop in Bad Tölz, Germany, Dec. 1, 2023. Demmel is an Honorary Green Beret and Honorary Original of the 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne). (U.S. Army photo by Sgt.
    Alejandro Lucero)

    Date Taken: 12.07.1090
    Date Posted: 01.17.2024 06:00
    Photo ID: 8199779
    VIRIN: 231201-Z-JU983-1373
    Resolution: 6187x4125
    Size: 33.84 MB
    Location: STUTTGART, BW, DE
    Hometown: BAD TOLZ, BY, DE
    Special Operations

    US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM)

    Green Berets
    SOCEUR
    USASOC
    10th Special Forces Group (Airborne)
    10th Group

