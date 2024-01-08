Sebastian Demmel, a German woodworker, chisels strips of wood off a Trojan horse sculpture at his workshop in Bad Tölz, Germany, Dec. 1, 2023. Demmel is an Honorary Green Beret and Honorary Original of the 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne). (U.S. Army photo by Sgt.
Alejandro Lucero)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.1090
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2024 06:00
|Photo ID:
|8199779
|VIRIN:
|231201-Z-JU983-1373
|Resolution:
|6187x4125
|Size:
|33.84 MB
|Location:
|STUTTGART, BW, DE
|Hometown:
|BAD TOLZ, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, German Woodcarver engraved into SOF hearts and history [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Alejandro Lucero, identified by DVIDS
