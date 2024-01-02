AB 201 shares holiday meal

U.S. Air Force Maj. Nathan Brown, 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron director of operations, waits in line for Christmas lunch at Air Base 201, Niger, Dec. 25, 2023. Personnel at AB 201 held a traditional American Christmas meal with fellow deployed members away from their families during the holidays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)

