    AB 201 shares holiday meal [Image 8 of 8]

    AB 201 shares holiday meal

    AIR BASE 201, NIGER

    12.25.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Nathan Brown, 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron director of operations, waits in line for Christmas lunch at Air Base 201, Niger, Dec. 25, 2023. Personnel at AB 201 held a traditional American Christmas meal with fellow deployed members away from their families during the holidays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)

    deployed Christmas
    Air Base 201

