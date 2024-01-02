U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kyra Clark, 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron services flight chief, left, takes a selfie with Chief Master Sgt. Monroe James III, 724th EABS senior enlisted leader, center, and 1st Lt. E’lona White, 724th EABS base planner, during a Christmas meal at Air Base 201, Niger, Dec. 25, 2023. The holidays can be a difficult time for service members away from family and friends, but deployed members often come together to build a home away from home. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)
|Date Taken:
|12.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2024 04:51
|Photo ID:
|8189743
|VIRIN:
|231225-F-SV792-3046
|Resolution:
|4135x2757
|Size:
|6.64 MB
|Location:
|AIR BASE 201, NE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, AB 201 shares holiday meal [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Rose Gudex, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT