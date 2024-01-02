AB 201 shares holiday meal

Deployed U.S. service members come together for a Christmas meal at Air Base 201, Niger, Dec. 25, 2023. Service members and government civilians at AB 201 held a Christmas meal with traditional foods and joined together to build camaraderie while away from home for the holidays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)

Date Taken: 12.25.2023 Date Posted: 01.05.2024 Location: AIR BASE 201, NE