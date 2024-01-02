Deployed U.S. service members come together for a Christmas meal at Air Base 201, Niger, Dec. 25, 2023. Service members and government civilians at AB 201 held a Christmas meal with traditional foods and joined together to build camaraderie while away from home for the holidays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)
|Date Taken:
|12.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2024 04:51
|Photo ID:
|8189740
|VIRIN:
|231225-F-SV792-3038
|Resolution:
|4257x2838
|Size:
|9.83 MB
|Location:
|AIR BASE 201, NE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, AB 201 shares holiday meal [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Rose Gudex, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
