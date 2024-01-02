AB 201 shares holiday meal

U.S. Air Force Maj. Marcia Robinson, 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron bioenvironmental engineer, smiles while serving food during a Christmas meal at Air Base 201, Niger, Dec. 25, 2023. Installation senior leadership served traditional foods to deployed service members and U.S. government civilians at the base to enhance the “home away from home” atmosphere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)

