U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Carlisha Wilson, 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron dining facility manager, welcomes deployed members to Christmas lunch at Air Base 201, Niger, Dec. 25, 2023. The holidays can be a difficult time for service members away from family and friends, but deployed members often come together to build a home away from home. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)
|Date Taken:
|12.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2024 04:51
|Photo ID:
|8189738
|VIRIN:
|231225-F-SV792-2001
|Resolution:
|4043x3234
|Size:
|9.31 MB
|Location:
|AIR BASE 201, NE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, AB 201 shares holiday meal [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Rose Gudex, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
