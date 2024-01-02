U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Carlisha Wilson, 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron dining facility manager, welcomes deployed members to Christmas lunch at Air Base 201, Niger, Dec. 25, 2023. The holidays can be a difficult time for service members away from family and friends, but deployed members often come together to build a home away from home. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.25.2023 Date Posted: 01.05.2024 04:51 Photo ID: 8189738 VIRIN: 231225-F-SV792-2001 Resolution: 4043x3234 Size: 9.31 MB Location: AIR BASE 201, NE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AB 201 shares holiday meal [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Rose Gudex, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.