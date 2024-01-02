AB 201 shares holiday meal

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Chad Carrier, Master Sgt. Rylee Phillips, and Master Sgt. Justin Rogers, 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron flight leaders, prepare individual desserts for service members during a Christmas meal at Air Base 201, Niger, Dec. 25, 2023. Installation leadership served traditional foods to deployed service members and U.S. government civilians at the base to enhance the “home away from home” atmosphere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)

