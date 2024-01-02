AB 201 shares holiday meal

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Cody Green, 409th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron senior enlisted leader, serves food to deployed members during a Christmas meal at Air Base 201, Niger, Dec. 25, 2023. Senior leaders from across the installation served food to give back to the deployed members away from home during the holidays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)

