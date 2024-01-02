West Coast-based Naval Special Warfare (NSW) operators conduct nighttime direct action raid training at Fort Irwin. Naval Special Warfare is the nation's elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet's reach and gain and maintain access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.13.2023 Date Posted: 01.04.2024 16:52 Photo ID: 8189542 VIRIN: 231213-N-GJ050-1233 Resolution: 4590x3054 Size: 1.29 MB Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy SEALs, Joint Force Conclude Training [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Charles Propert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.