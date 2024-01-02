Navy SEALs, Joint Force Conclude Training

A West Coast-based Naval Special Warfare (NSW) operator conducts visit, board, search, and seizure training aboard a contracted vessel during maritime interdiction operations training. Naval Special Warfare is the nation's elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet's reach and gain and maintain access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict.

