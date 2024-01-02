Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy SEALs, Joint Force Conclude Training [Image 10 of 14]

    Navy SEALs, Joint Force Conclude Training

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Charles Propert 

    Naval Special Warfare Group ONE

    West Coast-based Naval Special Warfare (NSW) operators prepare to enter a building while conducting nighttime direct action raid training at Fort Irwin. Naval Special Warfare is the nation's elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet's reach and gain and maintain access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2023
    Date Posted: 01.04.2024 16:52
    Photo ID: 8189540
    VIRIN: 231206-N-GJ050-1005
    Resolution: 5542x3687
    Size: 1007.82 KB
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US
    Web Views: 20
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy SEALs, Joint Force Conclude Training [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Charles Propert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy SEALs, Joint Force Conclude Training
    Navy SEALs, Joint Force Conclude Training
    Navy SEALs, Joint Force Conclude Training
    Navy SEALs, Joint Force Conclude Training
    Navy SEALs, Joint Force Conclude Training
    Navy SEALs, Joint Force Conclude Training
    Navy SEALs, Joint Force Conclude Training
    Navy SEALs, Joint Force Conclude Training
    Navy SEALs, Joint Force Conclude Training
    Navy SEALs, Joint Force Conclude Training
    Navy SEALs, Joint Force Conclude Training
    Navy SEALs, Joint Force Conclude Training
    Navy SEALs, Joint Force Conclude Training
    Navy SEALs, Joint Force Conclude Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Navy SEALs, Joint Force Conclude Training

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Special Warfare
    U.S. Navy SEALs
    Joint Force Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT