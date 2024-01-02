Navy SEALs, Joint Force Conclude Training

West Coast-based Naval Special Warfare (NSW) operators conduct emergency medical evacuation training at Fort Irwin. Naval Special Warfare is the nation's elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet's reach and gain and maintain access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict.

Date Taken: 12.05.2023
Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US