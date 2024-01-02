Navy SEALs, Joint Force Conclude Training

West Coast-based Naval Special Warfare (NSW) operators load a simulated casualty onto an MH-47G Chinook helicopter assigned to the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment “Night Stalkers” while conducting helicopter roping suspension technique (HRST) training at Silver Strand Training Complex. Naval Special Warfare is the nation's elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet's reach and gain and maintain access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict.

