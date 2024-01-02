West Coast-based Naval Special Warfare (NSW) operators fast rope from an MH-60 Blackhawk assigned to the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment “Night Stalkers” while conducting maritime interdiction operations. Naval Special Warfare is the nation's elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet's reach and gain and maintain access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.01.2023 Date Posted: 01.04.2024 16:52 Photo ID: 8189535 VIRIN: 231201-N-GJ050-1081 Resolution: 5742x3820 Size: 837.57 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 8 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy SEALs, Joint Force Conclude Training [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Charles Propert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.