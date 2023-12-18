Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    5th SFG (A) Engineer Course Looks to Cut Cost, Familiarize Force [Image 7 of 9]

    5th SFG (A) Engineer Course Looks to Cut Cost, Familiarize Force

    UNITED STATES

    12.06.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Anthony Michael Solis 

    5th Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    Green Berets with 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) participate in a week-long Engineer Course, December 6, 2023 at Fort Campbell, Ky. The course is designed for Special Operations Soldiers to sharpen their construction skillset, giving them the improved flexibility and know-how when building structures overseas. (U.S. Army photo taken by Staff Sgt. Michael Solis.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2023
    Date Posted: 01.02.2024 16:58
    Photo ID: 8187443
    VIRIN: 231206-A-CS446-8794
    Resolution: 840x478
    Size: 230.14 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5th SFG (A) Engineer Course Looks to Cut Cost, Familiarize Force [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Anthony Michael Solis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    5th SFG (A) Engineer Course Looks to Cut Cost, Familiarize Force
    5th SFG (A) Engineer Course Looks to Cut Cost, Familiarize Force
    5th SFG (A) Engineer Course Looks to Cut Cost, Familiarize Force
    5th SFG (A) Engineer Course Looks to Cut Cost, Familiarize Force
    5th SFG (A) Engineer Course Looks to Cut Cost, Familiarize Force
    5th SFG (A) Engineer Course Looks to Cut Cost, Familiarize Force
    5th SFG (A) Engineer Course Looks to Cut Cost, Familiarize Force
    5th SFG (A) Engineer Course Looks to Cut Cost, Familiarize Force
    5th SFG (A) Engineer Course Looks to Cut Cost, Familiarize Force

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    5th SFG (A) Engineer Course Looks to Cut Cost, Familiarize Force

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Combat Engineers
    Special Operations
    5th Special Forces Group
    Green Beret
    Army Construction
    Tip of the Spear

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT